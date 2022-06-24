Vanbarton Healthcare and Tramview Capital seals $100m JV

Vanbarton Healthcare is Vanbarton Group’s new division

Tramview was formed in 2020 and is currently investing its second comingled fund

Vanbarton Healthcare Group and Tramview Capital have formed a $100 million joint venture to target healthcare investments. No financial terms were disclosed.

Vanbarton Healthcare Group is a new division of New York City-based real estate investment manager Vanbarton Group LLC.

Earlier this year, Vanbarton Group launched a healthcare division led by industry veterans Steve Leathers and Sean Leahy. Vanbarton Healthcare Group plans to acquire medical office and specialty healthcare properties in growing markets throughout the US.

The venture’s first closing consists of two medical office buildings totaling approximately 19,000 square feet in Port Charlotte and Venice, Florida which are fully leased to a provider of eye care services in Southwest Florida.

On these acquisitions, Rob Davies, managing partner of Tramview Capital, said in a statement: “The acquisition of these two well-located properties aligns with our strategy to aggregate well leased, quality medical office assets in U.S. markets with strong fundamentals. Vanbarton has built a first-rate team, and we are thrilled to partner with them in executing this investment strategy.”