Vance Street-backed McFarlane Aviation acquires Airforms as add-on

Vance Street Capital portfolio company McFarlane Aviation has acquired Airforms, a maker of aftermarket PMA parts for the aviation industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

This transaction is the first strategic add-on for McFarlane since it was acquired by Vance Street Capital III, L.P. in October 2021. Based in Wasilla, AK, Airforms has been designing, engineering, and manufacturing proprietary aftermarket PMA parts and components for the general aviation sector for nearly 25 years.

On the acquisition, Scott Still, CEO of McFarlane, said in a public statement: “This acquisition is a natural extension for the McFarlane product line and our relationship with the Airforms team. This will also allow us to further expand our engineering teams to develop new and exciting products for our customer base. We want to keep our customers flying.”

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial technology, medical, life science, aerospace and defense sectors.