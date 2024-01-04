Vance Street-backed Micronics acquires industrial filtration firm Solaft

Founded in 1983, Micronics is a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based provider of aftermarket and OEM filtration equipment and consumables.

Micronics Engineered Filtration Group, a portfolio company of Vance Street Capital, has acquired Solaft Filtration Solutions, an Australian industrial filtration solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1983, Micronics is a Chattanooga, Tennessee-based provider of aftermarket and OEM filtration equipment and consumables.

In conjunction with this deal, Justin Gallagher, CEO of Solaft, will be joining Micronics as a board advisor.

“We are incredibly proud of the transformation that has taken place at Micronics under our ownership,” said Nic Janneck, a partner at Vance Street in a statement. “Micronics has grown into one of the leading players in the global aftermarket filtration market. We look forward to working closely with management to continue building this great asset.”

Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisors to Micronics and Vance Street Capital LLC. William Blair affiliate Allier Capital was the sell-side financial advisor while Kardos Scanlan was the legal advisor for Solaft. Senior debt financing for the transaction was provided by Fidus Investment Corporation and Churchill Asset Management.

