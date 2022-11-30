Vance Street buys medical contract manufacturer Innovize

Innovize was founded in 1958

Vance Street acquired Innovize in December 2020

Vance Street Capital invests in the middle market

Vance Street Capital has acquired St. Paul, Minnesota-based Innovize, an advanced medical contract manufacturer. No financial terms were disclosed.

Innovize was founded in 1958.

Vance Street acquired Innovize in December 2020.

“We are excited about this partnership as it will enable us to provide a broader range of capabilities, products and services, while maintaining our core focus on providing products with a dedication to quality and customer service above all else,” said John LeRosen, a partner at Vance Street, in a statement.

Vedder Price LLP acted as legal advisor to Vance Street Capital and Excel. Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to Innovize and Kutak Rock LLP served as legal advisor. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by BMO Sponsor Finance.

Vance Street Capital invests in the middle market.