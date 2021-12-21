Vance Street buys Polara Enterprises

Vance Street Capital has acquired Greenville, Texas-based Polara Enterprises, a provider of pedestrian traffic and safety systems. No financial terms were disclosed. Capstone Partners advised Polara on the deal.

Irvine, CA – Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, advised Polara Enterprises—the North American leader in pedestrian traffic and safety systems—on its sale to Vance Street Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial technology, medical, life science, aerospace, and defense sectors.

Headquartered in Greenville, Texas, Polara is the leading original equipment manufacturer for technologically advanced and durable accessible pedestrian signals (APS), central control units, crosswalk buttons, and other pedestrian safety equipment utilized at traffic intersections and mid-block crossings.

“The Capstone Team performed exceptionally on our behalf. Their sector expertise, transaction advice, and white-glove service exceeded our expectations. We truly enjoyed working closely together throughout this whole process,” said John McGaffey, President of Polara.

“Polara has a strong history of innovation which naturally breeds a track record of continued success in the smart traffic industry. We love aligning ourselves with industrial technology leaders and are excited for Polara’s future. It was a pleasure serving and partnering alongside the McGaffey Family,” said Peter Nam, Co-Head of Capstone’s Industrial Technology Group.

