Vance Street Capital taps Kirkpatrick as senior operating partner, also promotes Lindholm to VP

Vance Street Capital has hired Andy Kirkpatrick as a senior operating partner and promoted Nick Lindholm to vice president.

Most recently, Kirkpatrick was chief operating officer of Sonendo, a dental technology company. Also, he is the former COO of Accuray.

“Andy’s background and leadership experience are a perfect fit for our operating team. We are always seeking exceptional talent and look forward to our partnership with Andy,” said Mike Janish, managing partner at Vance Street in a statement.

Lindholm joined the firm in 2021 from Barclays.

Vance Street Capital invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets the medical, life science, industrial, and aerospace & defense sectors.