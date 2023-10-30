Värde appoints Bauer as co-CEO

He first joined the firm in 2007

Founded in 1993, Värde Partners specializes in in credit and credit-related assets

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Värde currently manages approximately $13 billion in assets

Värde Partners has named Brad Bauer as co-CEO. In this role, he will lead the firm alongside Ilfryn Carstairs.

Bauer will continue to oversee Värde’s private markets investing as co-CIO.

He first joined the firm in 2007.

“Brad has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision throughout the years, and this elevation was a natural progression that received the full support of the partners,” said George G. Hicks, co-counder and co-executive chair of Värde in a statement. “Värde has operated with co-leaders at the helm for much of the firm’s history, and we believe this structure reflects the realities of running the business today during a dynamic period in the industry.”

