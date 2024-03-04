Värde Partners promotes Gallagher and Iannazzo to partner

In addition to becoming partners, Gallagher will now serve as global head of business development and investor relations and Iannazzo will serve as chief operating officer.

Värde Partners has promoted Shannon Gallagher and Tony Iannazzo to partner.

In addition to becoming partners, Gallagher will now serve as global head of business development and investor relations and Iannazzo will serve as chief operating officer.

“We are proud to announce the promotions of Shannon and Tony to our partnership, which reflect Värde’s commitment to cultivating and rewarding our world-class talent,” said Brad Bauer, co-CEO and co-CIO of Värde Partners in a statement. “Shannon and Tony exemplify the values we hold dear, demonstrating a strong work ethic and excellent leadership capabilities as well as an unwavering commitment to our investors.”

Based in Minneapolis, Värde Partners specializes in credit and credit-related assets. Founded in 1993, Värde currently manages approximately $13 billion in assets.