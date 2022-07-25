Varsity Healthcare Partners promotes three to VP

Feldman and Sloss are based in LA while Santos is based in Stamford, Connecticut

Varsity Healthcare Partners targets lower middle market healthcare services companies.

Varsity Healthcare Partners has promoted Adam Feldman, Pedro Santos and Will Sloss to vice president from senior associate.

In this new role, they will be responsible for leading various workstreams associated with VHP’s new platform investments and providing execution and oversight for VHP’s existing provider, services and technology portfolio investments.

“Since joining VHP as Associates in 2018, Adam, Pedro and Will have each become standout performers, demonstrating outstanding transaction execution, project management and portfolio oversight capabilities, while also serving as key young leaders within our organization,” said David Alpern, managing partner at Varsity Healthcare Partners, in a statement. “We are extremely proud of this milestone and their individual accomplishments, and we look forward to watching their continued growth.”

Feldman and Sloss are both based out of VHP’s Los Angeles office, while Santos is based in VHP’s Stamford, CT office.

