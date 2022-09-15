Vector Capital-backed Planful acquires Boston software firm Plannuh

Paul Hastings LLP represented Planful on the deal

Plannuh was brought to market in 2019 by founder and CEO Peter Mahoney

Planful’s customer base includes the Boston Red Sox, Bose, 23andMe, Zappos and Five Guys

Planful Inc, which is backed by Vector Capital, has acquired Boston-based Plannuh, a provider of marketing performance management cloud solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Planful is a provider of financial performance management cloud software.

On the transaction, Planful CEO Grant Halloran said in a statement, “Marketing is an increasingly important and large investment area for many businesses, yet there is huge friction in planning and tracking investments at granular levels. The Plannuh team has solved this problem in such an impressive way. We fell in love with the technology and the team and are delighted to welcome them all to Planful and our mission.”

Plannuh was brought to market in 2019 by founder and CEO Peter Mahoney.

All of Plannuh’s employees will join the Planful team, and the Plannuh application will be immediately merged into the Planful platform.

Planful was represented by Paul Hastings LLP in connection with this transaction.

Planful’s customer base includes the Boston Red Sox, Bose, 23andMe, Zappos, and Five Guys.