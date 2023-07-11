Vector Capital buys IT solutions provider Riverbed

Also, Riverbed has named Dave Donatelli as CEO and John Theler as CFO.

Vector Capital has acquired San Francisco-based Riverbed Technology, an IT solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Also, Riverbed has named Dave Donatelli as CEO and John Theler as CFO.

Previously, Donatelli was executive vice president of the cloud business group at Oracle Corporation. Most recently, John Theler was CFO at MarkLogic and is rejoining Riverbed as CFO having served in that role for the company previously.

On the deal and new appointments, Stephen Goodman, a principal at Vector Capital, added, “We are excited to invest in the next phase of growth at Riverbed and believe the company is well positioned to drive greater penetration of its industry leading products and services. We look forward to working closely with Dave, John and the broader Riverbed team.”

Based in San Francisco, invests in middle market technology and technology-enabled businesses. Founded in 1997, Vector manages over $4 billion of capital.