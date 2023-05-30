Vector Capital to buy IT solutions provider Riverbed Technology

Stifel and TD Cowen served as financial advisors to Vector Capital while Centerview Partners and FTI Consulting served as financial advisors to Riverbed.

Vector Capital has agreed to acquire San Francisco-based Riverbed Technology, an IT solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Andy Fishman, a managing director at Vector Capital, said in a statement: “Riverbed is a premier brand in the networking and IT observability sectors with a strong portfolio of market-leading products that we are proud to invest behind. We look forward to working with Riverbed’s management team to execute on the Company’s growth strategy.”

Lazard served as lead investment banker to Vector Capital while Stifel and TD Cowen also served as financial advisors. Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to Vector Capital and Ernst & Young LLP provided accounting advice. Centerview Partners and FTI Consulting served as financial advisors and White & Case LLP served as legal counsel to Riverbed.

Based in San Francisco, Vector Capital invests in middle-market technology and technology-enabled businesses. Vector was founded in 1997.