Velocity Capital scoops up Parella Motorsports Holdings

Tony Parella will remain as CEO of Parella Motorsports Holdings

Velocity Capital Management invests in global businesses at the intersection of sports, media, entertainment, and technology

Velocity Capital Management has acquired Parella Motorsports Holdings, an owner and operator of major road racing series across the U.S. and Canada. No financial terms were disclosed.

Parella’s existing backers include Cohesive Capital and Bolt Ventures.

Founded by Tony Parella in 2012, Parella’s events include Indianapolis Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen, Road Atlanta, and Lime Rock. Additionally, Parella operates Formula Regional Americas and Formula 4 in the U.S.

Tony Parella will remain as CEO. Also, in conjunction with the deal, Jeffrey Wolf, previously a media executive at Scripps Networks and Sony Pictures Television, and Andy Lustgarten, former CEO of Madison Square Garden, will join the company’s board.

“The Parella investment is a perfect complement to our existing portfolio as we have already begun cross-pollinating the company with our portfolio companies and leveraging our own direct operating experience to further commercialize the business and improve the monetization of the company’s intellectual property,” said Arne Rees, Velocity co-founder, partner, and board chairman in a statement. “We believe that two of our portfolio companies specifically, Elevate, a best-in-class sports and entertainment consulting firm and Videocites, the leader in sponsorship valuation and fan engagement tracking across social media, will greatly accelerate the company’s growth trajectory.”

