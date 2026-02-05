Ventus Industrial Partners launches Aeron Defense
In addition to the launch, Aeron has acquired General Tool Company, a Reading, Ohio-based manufacturer of mission-critical defense components; and Forest Park, Ohio-based Magna Machine Company.
