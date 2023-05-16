Veritas-backed Houghton Mifflin Harcourt acquires Classcraft

Classcraft helps educators motivate learners to reach their potential through sustainable, playful learning experiences that promote growth and human connection

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, has acquired Classcraft, a Sherbrooke, Quebec-based education technology company. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 2013, Classcraft helps educators motivate learners to reach their potential through sustainable, playful learning experiences that promote growth and human connection.

Based in Boston, HMH is a learning technology company that provides K-12 core curriculum, supplemental, intervention and professional learning services to schools, teachers, and students in the US.

“At Classcraft, we seek to make school more relevant and meaningful by creating playful and collaborative learning experiences that teach the whole child,” said Shawn Young, CEO at Classcraft, in a statement. “We know HMH shares that goal and we’re excited to join them in supporting millions of educators and students.”

Classcraft in 2021 raised $3.5 million in venture capital financing. The round was led by Brightspark Ventures, with participation from Whitecap Venture Partners, Amplify Capital, Theodorus Investment Funds and Unreasonable Collective.

Veritas Capital closed a take-private acquisition of HMH in 2022. Based in New York, Veritas Capital is a private equity firm focused on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. It has more than $40 billion of assets under management.