Veritas Capital-backed Frontgrade snaps up RF power amplifiers provider Aethercomm

Frontgrade Technologies, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, has acquired Carlsbad, California-based Aethercomm, a provider of high-power radio frequency solid state power amplifiers as well as transmit/receive and high-power RF switches. No financial terms were disclosed.

Frontgrade is a supplier of high-reliability, advanced electronic solutions for space and national security missions.

“Aethercomm’s RF technologies have an excellent reputation for reliability and are very complementary to Frontgrade’s current portfolio of processing, power and propulsion solutions,” said Mike Elias, president and CEO at Frontgrade in a statement. “We look forward to integrating Aethercomm’s business capabilities and highly skilled team with Frontgrade, and we anticipate that the end-to-end range of products we now offer will provide significant advantages to our customers.”

Aethercomm will operate as a division of Frontgrade and be rebranded as Frontgrade Aethercomm. Todd Thornton and the Aethercomm management team will remain with the business, with Thornton serving as general manager of the new division.

KippsDeSanto acted as financial advisor to Aethercomm. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal counsel to Veritas and Frontgrade in connection with the transaction.

Veritas focuses on companies operating at the intersection of technology and governmen. The firm has $40 billion of assets under management.