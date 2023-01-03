Vestar and GreyLion-backed 360training acquires education provider AdvanceOnline

360training was launched in 1997

Vestar invests in the middle market

GreyLion makes individual investments between $25 million to $125 million

360training, which is backed by Vestar Capital and GreyLion Partners, has acquired Houston-based AdvanceOnline, a provider of professional and educational environmental health and safety services to corporations, associations, and government agencies. No financial terms were disclosed.

360training is an environmental, health and safety online regulated training provider.

On the deal, Ryan Linders, CMO at 360training, said in a statement, “The acquisition of AdvanceOnline demonstrates our commitment to continue to add high quality programs and brands to 360training. It presents a fantastic opportunity to expand our capabilities and market share in the environmental, health & safety industry vertical and opens the door for us to offer complimentary courses and products, available under the 360training brand, to our corporate customers, affiliates, and resellers.”

