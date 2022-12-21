Vestar-backed Dr. Praeger’s appoints Polonowski as chief customer officer

Most recently, Polonowski was president and chief commercial officer at BetterBrand

Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners, has named Steve Polonowski as chief customer officer.

Dr. Praeger’s is a brand specializing in plant-based frozen foods.

“Steve brings an impressive track record of building health-oriented brands through strategic customer partnerships and building strong teams. His diverse experience with better-for-you brands in different categories, customers and channels will be a huge asset for the team at Dr. Praeger’s,” said Dr. Praeger’s CEO Andy Reichgut in a statement.

Most recently, Polonowski was president and chief commercial officer at BetterBrand. Prior to that, he was the chief sales officer for Simple Mills, another Vestar portfolio company.

Vestar Capital Partners targets the middle market with a focus on consumer, business & technology services and healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 90 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion.