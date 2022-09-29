Vestar-backed Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods recruits Sayour as CFO

Sayour joins Dr. Praeger’s from Blue Triton Brands, where he was chief transformation officer and CFO of supply chain.

Sayour worked for 22 years at Nestlé Waters

Vestar Capital Partners invests in the middle market

Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 89 companies

Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, a plant-based frozen food brand, has named John Sayour as chief financial officer.

Dr. Praeger’s is a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners.

On Sayour’s appointment, Dr. Praeger’s CEO Andy Reichgut said in a statement, “John brings over 30 years of diverse and progressive finance experience working for consumer goods companies. His deep experience with supply chain initiatives, his passion for developing talent, and his insights and analytics capabilities will be tremendous assets for the organization as we look to take advantage of strong tailwinds in the better-for-you food category.”

Sayour joins Dr. Praeger’s from Blue Triton Brands, where he was chief transformation officer and CFO of supply chain. Prior to that, he capped 22 years at Nestlé Waters as vice president and CFO of supply chain. He was previously director of financial reporting and corporate accounting at Fortune Brands, and he began his career as a senior auditor for Arthur Young.

Vestar Capital Partners invests in the middle market. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 89 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion.