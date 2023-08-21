Vestar-backed Roland Foods scoops up gourmet dessert products maker ifiGOURMET

ifiGOURMET will be combined with AUI Fine Foods, Roland Foods’ sweet division

ifiGOURMET’s owner and CEO Rick Brownstein will remain with the company

Vestar Capital Partners invests in the middle market

Roland Foods, a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners, has acquired Gurnee, Illinois-based ifiGOURMET, an importer of gourmet dessert products and ingredients around the world. No financial terms were disclosed.

Roland Foods is a provider of fine global ingredients.

ifiGOURMET will be combined with AUI Fine Foods, Roland Foods’ sweet division, and ifiGOURMET’s owner and CEO Rick Brownstein will remain with the company going forward.

“We are proud to support Roland Foods’ expansion with the acquisition of ifiGOURMET, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Keith and the entire Roland Foods and AUI Fine Foods team as they continue to identify new strategic acquisition opportunities,” said Ken O’Keefe, Vestar managing director and chief operating officer, and member of the board of Roland Foods in a statement.

Vestar Capital Partners invests in the middle market. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested over $11 billion in 91 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion.