Vestar makes growth investment in sleep-tech company Nox Health

Vestar Capital Partners made a strategic growth investment in Nox Health to help accelerate development of the company’s sleep diagnostic technology and services.

The investment also will be used to accelerate adoption of the company’s value-based comprehensive sleep management services for employers and health plans.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“Sleep is an attractive healthcare category with sustainable long-term growth tailwinds and significant unmet demand,” said Mike Vaupen, managing director at Vestar Capital Partners. Roger Holstein, managing director at Vestar, said: “Lack of sleep is a silent killer. Sleep disorders are comorbid with seven of the 15 leading causes of death.”

Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 90 companies as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions with a total value of approximately $52 billion.