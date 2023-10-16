VHP invests in vet care platform VetEvolve

Nick Lodestro, co-founder and CEO of VetEvolve, will continue to lead the company.

Varsity Healthcare Partners has made an investment in VetEvolve, a Richmond, Virginia-based general veterinary care platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Nick Lodestro, co-founder and CEO of VetEvolve, will continue to lead the company.

“We have cultivated a supportive and wide-reaching network of teams that are passionate about delivering world-class care for pets,” said Lodestro in a statement. “We knew immediately that, in Varsity, we found a counterpart that fully upholds our vision to build a premiere platform serving as the employer of choice for veterinary service professionals while maintaining our commitment to growing our VetEvolve practices to levels they never thought were possible on their own.”

The VetEvolve family of practices are in Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Connecticut and West Virginia. VetEvolve was founded in 2014.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, VHP invests in lower middle market healthcare services companies.