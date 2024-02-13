Vimly Benefit Solutions inks investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

The investment will accelerate growth through go-to-market expansion, product innovation, and the pursuit of acquisition opportunities.

Rubicon Technology Partners has invested in Vimly Benefit Solutions, a Washington-based benefits administration services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will accelerate growth through go-to-market expansion, product innovation, and the pursuit of acquisition opportunities.

“Vimly has invested heavily in building an innovative, market-leading, cloud-based platform to help with the most complex benefits administration needs,” said Alex Kleiner, a partner at Rubicon in a statement. “The company’s highly differentiated solutions, world-class customer service, and ability to bring full quote-to-card capabilities position Vimly as the industry leader for the next era of benefits administration software.”

Ziegler served as financial advisor to Vimly on the strategic investment from Rubicon.

Vimly began in 1993.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Rubicon Technology Partners invests in enterprise software companies. Rubicon has over $3.8 billion in assets under management.