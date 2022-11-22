Vincere Capital invests in professional soccer franchise Phoenix Rising FC

According to terms of the agreement, Baer Fisher, a partner at Vincere Capital, will join Phoenix Rising FC's board of directors.

Vincere Capital has made a “multimillion dollar” investment in Phoenix, Arizona-based Phoenix Rising FC, a professional soccer franchise.

On this transaction, Pablo Prichard, president of Vincere Capital, said in a statement, “After months of searching for investment opportunities within professional soccer, it turned out the perfect fit was right in our hometown. We are pleased to be joining a club that has a winning spirit in their DNA, a committed leadership team, and most importantly an incredible and passionate fan base.”

According to terms of the agreement, Baer Fisher, a partner at Vincere Capital, will join Phoenix Rising FC’s board of directors.

Richard Shapiro of Aspire Financial, LLC acted as financial advisor to Vincere Capital while Timothy Cwick of Brotschul Potts, LLC acted as legal advisor. Travis Leach of Dentons acted as legal advisor to Phoenix Rising FC.

This deal closed November 9, 2022.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Vincere Capital is a family office that invests in high-growth opportunities in the venture capital, private equity, and real estate spaces.

Phoenix Rising FC was established in 2016.