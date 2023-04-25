Vinyl fending company TVO grabs financing from Bertram Capital

Based in Foster City, California, Bertram Capital targets lower middle market companies

Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3 billion of capital commitments

Bertram Capital invested in Buffalo, New York-based The Vinyl Outlet, a provider of residential vinyl fending and decking solutions. No financial terms were dislcosed.

TVO plans to expand geographically and pursue select acquisitions of complementary businesses.

“TVO’s unique installation method, business reputation, and approachable branding have enabled the Company to become a household name in the Buffalo region. We are confident the TVO team can seek to replicate this formula in additional markets,” said Tom Beerle, a partner at Bertram Capital, in a statement. “The fencing and decking market is large, highly fragmented and very much in need of professionalization. We are excited to partner with Sam and Scott Innes and help continue to build TVO.”

