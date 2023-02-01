Vista completes take-private buyout of cybersecurity firm KnowBe4

The deal was for $24.90 per share.

Vista Equity Partners has closed its previously announced buyout of cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 Inc, in a take private deal for $24.90 per share in cash.

“The human element remains one of the most important yet neglected aspects of cybersecurity,” said Michael Fosnaugh, co-head of Vista’s flagship fund and senior managing director in a statement. “The opportunity to scale a business that is truly mission-critical to enterprises around the world is core to Vista’s investment approach and value creation efforts. This, combined with Stu’s track record as a visionary founder and KnowBe4’s demonstrated product leadership, makes partnering with the Company very exciting.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to KnowBe4’s Special Committee while Potter Anderson & Corroon served as legal counsel.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation served as legal advisor to KnowBe4.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to Vista and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel.

Vista has more than $95 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations.