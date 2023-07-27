Vista Credit Partners backs software provider RapidAI

The funding will be used to accelerate growth in new regions and product verticals.

Vista Credit Partners, the credit-investing arm of Vista Equity Partners, has led a $75 million Series C funding of RapidAI, a Menlo Park, California-based provider of artificial intelligence and technology workflow solutions to combat life-threatening neurovascular, cardiac and vascular diseases.

The funding will be used to accelerate growth in new regions and product verticals.

“Vista Credit Partners provides mission-critical enterprise software businesses with flexible capital solutions and operational support to accelerate growth and category leadership,” said David Flannery, president of Vista Credit Partners in a statement. “RapidAI is playing an outsized role in advancing patient care for life-threatening diseases with innovative clinical AI solutions. We look forward to our partnership and helping the company realize its next phase of growth.”

UBS Securities LLC served as financial advisor for RapidAI.

Vista Credit Partners has grown to over $7.2 billion of assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. Since its formation in 2013 and as of June 30, 2023, Vista Credit Partners has deployed over $10.7 billion.