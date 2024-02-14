Vista Equity-backed Salesloft buys conversational AI firm Drift

Salesloft is an Atlanta-based provider of an AI-powered revenue orchestration platform.

Based in Austin, Texas, Vista Equity Partners invests in software, data and technology-enabled businesses

The private equity firm was founded in 2000

Salesloft, which is backed by Vista Equity Partners, has acquired Drift, a Boston-based buyer experience and conversational AI company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Salesloft is an Atlanta-based provider of a AI-powered revenue orchestration platform.

“Drift was founded to address an emerging market need for better B2B buyer experiences. Since then, buyer expectations have continued to grow and AI has changed how we work and interact with each other,” said Scott Ernst, CEO of Drift in a statement. “Salesloft shares our vision for the future of go-to-market, and together we will accelerate our ability to transform the entire customer experience.”

Based in Austin, Texas, Vista Equity Partners invests in software, data and technology-enabled businesses. The private equity firm was founded in 2000.