Vista Equity Partners appoints Parant as managing director and global head of private wealth solutions

Vista Equity Partners has named Dan Parant as managing director and global head of private wealth solutions.

“There’s an outsized opportunity for today’s private wealth investor to tap into investment strategies in one of the largest and fastest growing sectors of an increasingly digital global economy – technology and enterprise software,” said Greg Myers, senior managing director and global head of capital and partner solutions at Vista Equity Partners in a statement. “The majority of technology and enterprise software companies – and therefore investment opportunities in the sector – are in the private markets, where individual investors have been historically under allocated. Dan’s experience and expertise will be crucial to our continued efforts to provide institutional quality solutions to the private wealth channel.”

Parant joins Vista from KKR, where he was co-head of Americas Private Wealth. Previously, he was a vice president and head of alternatives business development for intermediary distribution at Neuberger Berman, and a member of the alternatives business at Lehman Brothers.

Based in Austin, Vista invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled companies. The firm has more than $100 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.