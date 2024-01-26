Vista Equity Partners completes take-private buyout of software firm EngageSmart

The transaction puts EngageSmart at a valuation of about $4 billion.

Vista Equity Partners has completed a take-private acquisition of EngageSmart, a provider of customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, for $23.00 per share in cash.

The transaction puts EngageSmart at a valuation of about $4 billion.

EngageSmart’s previous backer General Atlantic will retain a minority stake.

With the closing, EngageSmart is no longer trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Vista seeks to partner with innovative founders and executives leading exceptional enterprise software companies,” said Jeff Wilson, Managing Director at Vista. “We share Bob’s vision and the EngageSmart team’s commitment to their customers who provide critical services for our communities.”

Evercore is acting as financial advisor to the Special Committee, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Special Committee.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to EngageSmart.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal counsel to General Atlantic.

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are serving as financial advisors to Vista, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel to Vista.

Vista has more than $100 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. The firm invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled companies.