Vista Equity promotes two to senior managing director and four to managing director

Those being promoted to senior managing director were Alan Schwartz, who's also chief legal officer and co-head of legal & compliance; and Gwen Reinke, who's also chief compliance officer and co-head of legal & compliance.

Those being promoted to managing director were Abhay Pushkoor and Ben Benson of private equity, Endeavor Fund; and Alex Hughes and Brendan Renehan, both of Vista Credit Partners

Vista has more than $100 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023

The firm invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled companies

Vista Equity Partners has promoted two staffers to senior managing director and four to managing director.

Those being promoted to senior managing director were Alan Schwartz, who’s also chief legal officer and co-head of legal & compliance; and Gwen Reinke, who’s also chief compliance officer and co-head of legal & compliance.

Those being promoted to managing director were Abhay Pushkoor and Ben Benson of private equity, Endeavor Fund; and Alex Hughes and Brendan Renehan, both of Vista Credit Partners.

“Our people and their commitment to excellence are the heart of Vista’s success,” said Robert F. Smith, Founder, chairman and CEO of Vista in a statement. “We congratulate this group of deserving individuals and celebrate their accomplishments. Their ability to take on new and exciting challenges has helped propel Vista’s ability to transform the enterprise while delivering consistent stakeholder outcomes.”

Headquartered in Austin, Vista has more than $100 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. The firm invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled companies.