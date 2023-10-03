Vista Equity to acquire TRG Screen from Pamlico Capital  

TRG Screen is an enterprise subscription spend and usage management software provider.

TRG Screen has appointed Leigh Walters as CEO and Steve Matthews as executive chairman

Pamlico acquired TRG Screen in November 2018

Vista is a global investment firm with over $100bn in assets

Vista Equity Partners will acquire TRG Screen, an enterprise subscription spend and usage management software provider, from Pamlico Capital.

TRG Screen has appointed Leigh Walters as CEO, who will succeed Steve Matthews. Walters previously served as president and chief operating officer of TRG Screen.

Matthews will take charge as TRG Screen’s executive chairman.

“This investment from Vista comes following the tremendous success TRG Screen has achieved in providing our customers with leading subscription spend and usage management capabilities; it will also further accelerate our software and managed service offerings in response to the market’s demand for best-in-class solutions,” said Leigh Walters, CEO of TRG Screen.

Pamlico acquired TRG Screen in partnership with management in November 2018.

New York-based TRG Screen’s product portfolio includes subscription spend, usage, enquiry and compliance services.

Pamlico is a private equity firm that invests in growing middle market companies in North America. It is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and has assets under management of almost $3.5 billion.

Vista is a global investment firm that managed over $100 billion in assets as of 30 June. It is based in Austin, Texas.