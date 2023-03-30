Vista takes insurance software firm Duck Creek private for $2.6bn

With the deal's closing, Duck Creek will no longer trade on the NASDAQ.

J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to Duck Creek and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal counsel

RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Vista, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel

Vista has more than $95 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022

Vista Equity Partners has completed its take-private buyout of Boston-based insurance software firm Duck Creek, for about $2.6 billion.

With the deal’s closing, Duck Creek will no longer trade on the NASDAQ.

“We’re excited to welcome Duck Creek to the Vista ecosystem,” said Jeff Wilson, managing director at Vista, in a statement. “Their commitment to excellence and innovation coupled with Vista’s experience in driving sustainable growth will take the business to new heights while delivering solutions that help carriers transform their business.”

J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to Duck Creek, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal counsel.

Evercore acted as financial advisor to the Special Committee of the Duck Creek Board of Directors, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal counsel to the Special Committee of the Duck Creek Board of Directors.

RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Vista, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

Vista has more than $95 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations.