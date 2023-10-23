Vista to acquire software firm EngageSmart in take-private $4bn deal

According to terms of the deal, EngageSmart stockholders will receive $23.00 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction.

Vista Equity Partners has agreed to acquire EngageSmart, a Braintree, Massachusetts-based provider of customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, software, data and technology-enabled businesses, for approximately $4 billion.

“We have long admired EngageSmart’s vertical domain expertise in SaaS and its high-quality solutions across the SMB and Enterprise segments—proven by an established track record of growth and profitability,” said Jeff Wilson, a managing director at Vista in a statement. “We are eager to build on EngageSmart’s momentum and look forward to working closely with the talented leadership team to provide even more powerful, innovative and seamless solutions for customers.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024

Evercore is acting as financial advisor to the Special Committee, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Special Committee.

Goldman Sachs is acting as financial advisor to EngageSmart.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal counsel to General Atlantic while Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel to Vista Equity Partners.

Vista has more than $101 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled companies.