Vista to buy TRG Screen from Pamlico; EQT talks cell tower leasing; PEWIN appoints Emily Mendell

It looks like a pretty busy morning out there deals-wise. We open with Vista Equity Partners buying a software business from Pamlico Capital.

Next, Obey Martin Manayiti speaks to EQT’s Alex Greenbaum about his firm’s recent take-private of Radius Global Infrastructure, alongside Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

We then report on a new executive director for the Private Equity Women Investor Network and the completion of HighVista Strategies’ acquisition of the US private capital business of Abrdn.

We then have a leisurely finish, as we report on a sports media investment by RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments and a cocktail play by InvestBev Group.

Software exit

There were plenty of deals announced this morning – see the Deals section further down for a full list – but let’s start with one of the bigger ones.

Vista Equity Partners announced that it will acquire TRG Screen, a developer of enterprise subscription spend and usage management software, from Pamlico Capital.

The cash will go towards accelerating product development, hiring and other areas.

Pamlico acquired TRG Screen in partnership with management in November 2018.

Leasing

Catching my eye elsewhere this morning was Obey Martin Manayiti’s interview with Alex Greenbaum, partner and head of EQT’s Active Core Infrastructure Fund.

Obey questioned Greenbaum on EQT and Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s $3 billion take-private buyout of Radius Global Infrastructure, a Philadelphia-based company that leases cell sites to wireless-tower companies and mobile network operators.

I was particularly interested in how such a market developed.

What is driving demand for Radius’ business model?

Today Radius owns both mobile tower sites and other digital network asset sites, such as data centers, telecom network switches and fiber aggregation points (PoPs). EQT sees these forms of infrastructure as the “fourth grid” (after electric, water and gas), providing an absolutely essential service to society. Radius’ triple-net lease site ownership model insulates it from much of the commercial and technological risk that can exist in certain aspects of digital infrastructure because Radius typically only invests in operating, cash- flowing assets which are currently in service providing essential telecom services to the network. The industry started because early cellular operators and tower developers lacked capital and used ground leases as a way to reduce their development costs. There is an ongoing and natural evolution of the industry as network operators first separated their active radio equipment from their towers; similarly a separation of the towers from the tower sites allows for specialized operators to add focused value and to match the risk profile of these assets with the right form and cost of capital.

Check out Obey’s full interview to learn how the deal came about and how EQT plans to grow the business.

That separation that Greenbaum talked of is something that is likely to create ever more opportunities for private equity. Back in April, PE Hub Europe spoke to Nikos Stathopoulos, chairman of Europe at BC Partners, about BC’s portfolio telecoms company United Group selling its towers business.

While it may not have achieved quite as high a multiple as it would have a year earlier, the 20.1x multiple – and the number of potential buyers that came calling – was still “very attractive”, Stathopoulos said, indicating a high level of demand for such assets.

Switch at the top

Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN) has appointed Emily Mendell as its next executive director.

Mendell will be responsible for leading PEWIN’s day-to-day operations.

Previously, Mendell was director of marketing and communications at CenterSquare Investment Management. She has also worked in leadership positions at the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) and the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA).

Mendell succeeds Kirsty McGuire, who served as PEWIN’s first executive director from 2021 and remains active within the organization.

Completion

HighVista Strategies has completed its acquisition of Scottish investment company Abrdn’s US private markets business.

You can read more on the deal in our coverage of the initial announcement back in July.

Sports

It’s pretty far from the weekend, but I’m going to leave you with a couple of deals that have more of a Friday feel to them.

RedBird IMI, a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments, has invested in Front Office Sports (FOS).

FOS is a New York-based media and news business covering – you guessed it – sports.

“Audiences are more interested than ever in the business of sports, and this investment will allow Front Office Sports to create even more compelling news content that draws people in,” said Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI and a former president of CNN Worldwide and CEO of NBCUniversal.

One for the road

InvestBev Group invested in Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, which makes canned and bottled cocktails.

The investment will drive product development and retail expansion for the brand as well as back-office infrastructure support, according to a release.

The company has partnered with celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Neil Patrick Harris, Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson and Playboi Carti, some of whom have created their own cocktails for the company.

As a bit of a cocktail conservative, I feel that the artform peaked with the piña colada and anything since is a waste of time, but I couldn’t confirm by press time whether that was one of the options.

I might go have a look now – it’s only a couple of hours until cocktail o’clock here in London anyway.

