Visual sales firm Visiting Media inks investment from JMI Equity

Portland, Oregon-based Visiting Media, a provider of visual sales and marketing solutions for the hospitality and event industries, has secured an investment from JMI Equity. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will accelerate Visiting Media’s ability to bring new products and technologies to its customer base.

Visiting Media was founded in 2014. Visiting Media’s customers primarily include individual properties, hotel management companies and ownership groups, including Aimbridge Hospitality and Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

“Visiting Media’s innovative cloud-based sales enablement platform generates proven returns for customers in an increasingly virtual sales environment,” said Chase Thomet, a principal at JMI Equity in a statement. “We are impressed by the product-market fit, customer loyalty and ambitious culture Ben and his team have established and we look forward to working together to execute on a number of exciting opportunities.”

JMI Equity invests in software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has raised more than $7.5 billion of committed capital.