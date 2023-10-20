Volition Capital promotes Ferry to partner

As a partner, Ferry will continue to strengthen portfolio company relationships, focusing on providing founders with growth strategies and guidance.

Volition Capital has promoted Jim Ferry to partner from principal.

As a partner, Ferry will continue to strengthen portfolio company relationships, focusing on providing founders with growth strategies and guidance.

Ferry joined Volition in 2014 as an analyst.

“Watching Jim’s journey at Volition over the past 10 years has been remarkable,” said Larry Cheng, a managing partner at Volition Capital in a statement. “Through hard work and differentiated thinking, Jim has consistently demonstrated an expert ability to discover emerging opportunities in contrarian fields. Most notably, Jim’s deep understanding of the Volition ethos and ability to connect and work closely with our founders makes his promotion to the Volition Partnership a natural decision.”

Based in Boston, Volition Capital targets the software, internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.7 billion in assets under management.