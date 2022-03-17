Volition Capital promotes two

Volition Capital has promoted Tomy Han to partner and Jim Ferry to principal. Han joined Volition in 2012 while Ferry came on board in 2014.

Volition Capital, a leading technology and consumer growth equity firm, today announced the promotions of Tomy Han to Partner and Jim Ferry to Principal. As standout members of Volition’s investment team, Tomy and Jim play a significant role in advancing the firm’s mission as a trusted partner to growth-stage companies and their founders who are looking to make a lasting impact in the software and SaaS, internet services, and consumer verticals.

Han’s promotion to Partner spotlights his ongoing contributions to the firm’s success. Han started his investment career with Volition in 2012 as a member of its first analyst class and was instrumental in the ultimate success of the program— helping to grow and shape it into what it is today. Han’s deep domain expertise and investment experience have been instrumental in identifying and partnering with innovative software companies in compliance, security, supply chain, and vertical applications.

Han’s notable investments include Securonix, Connatix, and Assent. In 2022, Assent and Securonix earned unicorn status reaching a valuation of more than a billion dollars. He serves on the board of directors of Pramata and Qure4u with board observer roles including Assent, Black Kite, Creatio, RTS, and Securonix. Han was recognized on the GrowthCap Top 40 under 40 Growth Investors list in 2020 and 2021.

“Volition Capital is a firm that has given me the autonomy to grow and own my craft as an investor throughout my entire career,” said Tomy Han. “In ten years with the firm, I have been supported and challenged to sharpen my acumen and expertise to advance the work we do. As a Partner, I look forward to continuing to support and build long-term relationships with our portfolio company founders, as well as being an ongoing mentor to other up and coming Volition team members.”

Ferry joined Volition in 2014 as an Analyst and assisted in building Volition’s Internet & Consumer team. Today he is responsible for evaluating and executing new investment opportunities and assisting with current portfolio operations. He has deep domain expertise and is responsible for investment strategies ranging from consolidation platforms, the movement of physical things, ad tech, marketplaces, and other internet transactional businesses. His knowledge in the rapidly-evolving consumer internet and media landscape has had a profound impact on the sourcing and support of new investment opportunities.

Ferry’s investment experience spans several Volition Capital portfolio companies including ButterflyMX, Broker Genius, and Dragonfly. Most recently, he was a guiding voice in Volition’s investment in Doing Things Media, a digital media company that owns many of the most popular Instagram meme accounts. He has also played a role in the successful exits of Connatix and JazzHR.

“My eight years at Volition have been an amazing experience where the team has always challenged me to be a contrarian investor and become an industry expert in emerging categories,” said Jim Ferry. “To me, investing is more than a business transaction; it’s a true partnership. The most rewarding part of this job is being able to meet and spend time with entrepreneurs that are in it for the long haul. There is a groundswell of change happening within internet services and products and I feel fortunate to be part of a team with a front-row seat to so much innovation.”

