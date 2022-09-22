Voxtur Analytics buys PE-backed Blue Water Financial Technologies

The deal’s total consideration was about $101 million

Voxtur Analytics Corp said this week it completed the acquisition of Blue Water Financial Technologies, a Minneapolis-based provider of asset valuation MSR distribution, MSR hedging, and digital solutions to MSR investors and mortgage lenders. The deal’s total consideration was about $101 million.

Blue Water’s largest equity holder is a fund managed by Rice Park Capital Management. The firm led the negotiations on behalf of the company’s equity holders.

Based in Toronto, Voxtur is a real estate technology company. Alongside the deal, it will expand its existing credit facilities with Bank of Montreal’s Technology & Innovation Banking Group for an additional $30 million.

“By fusing Blue Water’s digital asset capabilities with Voxtur’s data repository and analytic solutions, we are creating a powerful and sophisticated new platform to streamline mortgage trading,” said Voxtur CEO Jim Albertelli. “This acquisition allows Voxtur to diversify and expand existing revenue streams from the primary mortgage market, while adding new revenue streams in the secondary market.”

Rice Park Capital is a Minneapolis-based private investment firm that was founded in 2019. It is active across residential and commercial credit, mortgage servicing rights strategies and venture.