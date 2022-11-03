Voyager Interests acquires Knight Energy Services from Clearlake

Knight CEO Dwight Gross said he is looking forward to continuing growing the company organically and through acquisitions.

Knight operates 17 locations across the US

The company targets both organic and M&A for growth

Knight has been a recognized industry name for more than 50 years

Voyager Interests, a private equity firm focusing on middle market energy services and equipment companies, has acquired Knight Energy Services, a rental tool company serving the US oil and gas industry from Clearlake Capital Group, for undisclosed terms. Both Voyager and are based in Houston.

Knight provides a range of rental products for drilling, completion, production and decommissioning applications, including drill pipe, tubing, tubular handling equipment, pressure control equipment and drilling jars. It has 17 locations across the US.

“Knight has been a recognized industry name for more than 50 years, and I have admired the company and its reputation my entire career,” said Voyager managing partner David Watson. “We look forward to contributing however we can to Knight’s growth and success,” he said.

Knight chief executive Dwight Gross said he is looking forward to continuing growing the company organically and through acquisitions.

“We have greatly enjoyed working with Dwight and the entire Knight Energy management team and would like to thank all of the company’s employees, customers, and stakeholders for their partnership over the past years,” said Clearlake’s co-founder and managing partner José E. Feliciano.