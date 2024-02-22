VPC appoints Mesheski as principal for IR and marketing

In this new role, Mesheski will primarily be responsible for business development.

Previously, Mesheski was head of marketing at Gladius Capital

Prior to that, she was a managing director and co-head of the client relationship group at Balyasny Asset Management

Headquartered in Chicago, VPC is a private credit firm

Victory Park Capital has hired Stephanie Mesheski as principal on the investor relations & marketing team. In this new role, Mesheski will primarily be responsible for business development.

On this new appointment, Richard Levy, CEO, chief investment officer, and founder at VPC, said in a statement, “We are pleased to welcome Stephanie to Victory Park Capital. She brings over two decades of industry experience and a track record of successfully leading marketing and fundraising strategies, and we are confident that her skillset and ability to build strong relationships will be instrumental to VPC’s continued growth.”

Previously, Mesheski was head of marketing at Gladius Capital. Prior to that, she was a managing director and co-head of the client relationship group at Balyasny Asset Management.

Headquartered in Chicago, VPC is a private credit firm.