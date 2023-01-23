VPC provides $100m credit facility to Alloy Capital

The facility will enable Alloy Capital to finance the origination of structured finance loans in Mexico.

Alloy Capital, a Houston and Mexico City-based credit provider, has secured a $100 million senior secured credit facility from Victory Park Capital.

The facility will enable Alloy Capital to finance the origination of structured finance loans in Mexico.

Alloy Capital was founded in 2015.

“VPC’s partnership is a confirmation of our investment thesis in Mexico, and its funding will accelerate our growth plans to obtain private equity-like returns with proven US leveraged finance technology,” said Alloy Capital’s CEO Richard Vaughan in a statement.

Alloy Capital targets middle-market and small companies in Mexico and the U.S.

Based in Chicago, Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC is a credit manager. The firm was founded in 2007. VPC invests in both emerging and established businesses across various industries in the U.S. and abroad.