VPC unveils Triumph Capital Markets

Victory Park Capital has launched Triumph Capital Markets, which will focus on structured financing and capital markets solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Gibbons and Dowd were previously managing directors in the asset-backed securities banking group at Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC before joining Santander US Capital Markets LLC in April 2022 following its acquisition of Amherst Pierpont.

“Kevin and Jim bring extensive experience in private credit and asset-backed securities, and we are pleased to have them lead Triumph,” said Brendan Carroll, senior partner and co-founder of VPC in a statement. “VPC’s strategy is rooted in a clear understanding of evolving market trends and client needs, and our partnership with Kevin and Jim will enable mutually beneficial synergies across an expanded suite of investment opportunities.”

Based in Chicago, VPC focuses on private credit. VPC was founded in 2007.