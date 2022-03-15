VSS appoints Kay as strategic partner

VSS Capital Partners has named Dr. Sabrina Kay as a strategic partner to the firm’s senior advisors team. She will remain the CEO of Fremont Private Investments.

VSS Capital Partners (“VSS”), a middle-market private investment firm investing in education, healthcare, and business services, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Sabrina Kay as a Strategic Partner to the firm’s Senior Advisors team. In her role, Dr. Kay will serve as a board member and advisor to portfolio companies and share her expertise in growth strategies and talent and technology management.

Dr. Kay brings extensive business management experience to her role at VSS, reflected by her distinguished career as a founder and CEO of five businesses spanning multiple industries such as education, technology, design, and banking. As an award-winning entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Kay has served on the boards of numerous corporate, civic and charitable organizations.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Sabrina Kay to VSS where her outstanding leadership skills, management talent and wide-ranging board governance background will help us to seize additional growth opportunities, while continuing to deliver VSS’ above par and value-added perspective to management teams interested in driving additional performance post-investment,” said Jeffrey Stevenson, Managing Partner at VSS.

“VSS is a firm that invests in talent, and I’m thrilled to join VSS as a Strategic Partner. In today’s fast-rebounding, post-pandemic business environment, talent management and digital transformation are absolutely critical for the success of the business. I am humbled by the opportunity that my expertise in these two areas as a researcher and operating CEO will enhance VSS’s capabilities and support the management teams of its portfolio companies and their growth,” said Dr. Kay.

Dr. Kay will remain the CEO of Fremont Private Investments and continue to maintain her existing public company board commitments, business advisory and philanthropic activities.

She earned her Joint Doctorate in Work-based Learning Leadership at the Wharton School and GSE at the University of Pennsylvania in 2009, following an Masters in Education and Talent Management from the University of Pennsylvania in 2008 and an MBA in Finance at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business in 2005.