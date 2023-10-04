VSS Capital invests in Eximia Research Network

Eximia is based in Dover, Delaware

VSS Capital Partners has made a growth capital investment in Eximia Research Network, a multi-therapeutic, clinical trial research company.

No financial terms of the private transaction were disclosed.

Eximia has formed a strategic partnership with Sundance Clinical Research as part of the transaction.

“Sundance is looking forward to expanding our reach into new therapeutic areas, serving an even more diverse population with clinical trials, and providing sponsors with high quality data,” said Christy Shultz, Sundance’s founder and president.

Dover, Delaware-based Eximia serves pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies and contract research organizations. It is led by Ella Grach, CEO, who previously served as M3 Wake Research’s CEO.

VSS is a private investment firm that invests in healthcare, business services and education companies. Based in New York, the firm managed $4 billion in committed capital across eight funds and has completed 98 platform investments and over 400 add-on acquisitions.

Sundance is a St Louis, Missouri-based research site.