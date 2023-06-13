VSS Capital invests in Olympus Cosmetic Group

Lodestone Advisors served as financial advisor to the founders of Olympus.

VSS Capital Partners has made a growth capital investment in Olympus Cosmetic Group, a Jacksonville, Florida-based provider of cosmetic surgery, dermatological treatments and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Olympus is committed to delivering the highest quality outcomes to its patients and establishing itself as the acquiror of choice for leading cosmetic procedure groups throughout the United States,” said Brad Corbin, a principal at VSS Capital Partners in a statement.

Lodestone Advisors served as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery provided counsel to the founders while Holland & Knight provided counsel to VSS.

Headquartered in New York, VSS invests in healthcare, business services and education companies. VSS has managed $4 billion in committed capital across eight funds and has completed 96 platform investments and over 400 add-on acquisitions.

Olympus is led by Dr. Erik Nuveen, Dr. Alberico Sessa and Dr. James Koehler with an initial footprint which includes Florida, Oklahoma, and Alabama.