VSS completes exit of GreenSlate

VSS Capital Partners has exited GreenSlate, a provider of payroll, production accounting, tax incentives and health benefits for the entertainment industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

VSS also re-invested in GreenSlate alongside new investor Francisco Partners and GreenSlate’s management team.

GreenSlate was founded in 2004.

“We would like to thank VSS for the transformative impact they have made in supporting GreenSlate’s growth as content production has soared over the past few years,” said John Finn, CEO and founder of GreenSlate, in a statement. “We have benefited from their strategic guidance and commitment to taking our business to the next level. We look forward to this next phase of our partnership.”

VSS first invested in GreenSlate in 2018.

American Discovery Capital served as financial advisor to GreenSlate and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor.

Based in New York, VSS invests in the healthcare, education, and business services industries. VSS manages $4 billion in aggregate committed capital across 8 funds.