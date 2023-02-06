VSS completes partial exit of investment in literacy platform Really Great Reading

Moving forward, VSS will retain a minority stake in RGR and also continue to serve on the company's board.

VSS Capital Partners has closed a partial sale of its stake in Cabin John, Maryland-based Really Great Reading, a literacy platform for students in grades pre-K through high school, to Vistria Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

Moving forward, VSS will retain a minority stake in RGR and also continue to serve on the company’s board.

“VSS has a long history of investing in education businesses. This transaction is testament to our ability to generate value for our partners even during changing market and economic cycles,” said Jeffrey Stevenson, managing partner of VSS, in a statement.

Macquarie Capital served as financial advisor to RGR while Proskauer Rose LLP served as legal advisor.

Based in New York, VSS invests in the healthcare, education, and business services industries.

RGR was founded in 2005.