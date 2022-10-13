VSS invests in Center for Rheumatology

Stout served as financial advisor to CFR while McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as counsel to CFR

Waller Law served as counsel for VSS

VSS invests in the healthcare, education and business services industries

VSS Capital Partners has made an investment in Center for Rheumatology, a Los Angeles-based rheumatology platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

CFR Founder Dr. Arash Horizon will continue to lead the company.

Founded in 2008, CFR specializes in treating arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, celiac disease, psoriasis, lupus, gout, and certain myofascial conditions. The Company offers infusion treatments, phlebotomy and laboratory services, bone density tests, musculoskeletal ultrasounds, digital X-ray exams, and other ancillary services.

“We are excited to partner with Arash and his exceptional team as we look to expand access to care for the millions who suffer from chronic rheumatic illnesses,” said Jeffrey Stevenson, a managing partner of VSS, in a statement. “We believe that CFR is well-positioned to partner with more private rheumatology practices. As we seek to help CFR scale, we look forward to replicating the practice’s high quality of care and premier patient experience.”

Stout served as financial advisor to CFR while McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as counsel to CFR. Waller Law served as counsel for VSS.

VSS invests in the healthcare, education and business services industries. Headquartered in New York, VSS backs lower middle market companies.