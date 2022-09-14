VSS taps Corbin as principal

In his new role, Corbin will work collaboratively with the VSS investment team to source new investment opportunities, perform due diligence and support portfolio company management teams.

VSS Capital Partners has hired Brad Corbin as a principal. In his new role, Corbin will work collaboratively with the VSS investment team to source new investment opportunities, perform due diligence and support portfolio company management teams to help drive value creation.

“We are excited to welcome Brad to VSS. His experience and business expertise will further augment our deal-execution efforts across all of the firm’s verticals, while his industry relationships and sourcing proficiency will be instrumental in securing new platform investment opportunities,” said Jeffrey Stevenson, a managing partner at VSS, in a statement.

Prior to joining the firm, he was a vice president with BBH Capital Partners, the private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., where he oversaw deal execution for new platform investment opportunities and participated in deal sourcing activities. Corbin started his career in investment banking at Lazard Frères & Co., providing financial advisory services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare services companies.

Corbin earned his BA in economics and history from Amherst College and his MBA from Columbia Business School.

Headquartered in New York, VSS invests in the healthcare, business services, and education industries. VSS has made investments in 94 portfolio companies with over 400 add-on acquisitions, and manages $4 billion in aggregate committed capital across 8 funds.